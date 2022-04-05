Courtesy of: STLE

The 76th STLE Annual Meeting & Exhibition will be held May 15-19, 2022, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The five-day event will be held in person, complete with daily keynote and plenary talks, live Q&A opportunities with academic and industry leaders, 400 technical presentations, application-based case studies, 12 industry-specific education courses, best practice reports, discussion panels on technical and market trends, in-person networking and social events and commercial exhibits and student posters.

“We’re excited to bring back our in-person presentation of STLE’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition in 2022, and we can’t think of a better place to do it than the award-winning Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort,” said Edward P. Salek, CAE, STLE executive director. “This year’s event will provide members and non-members with the long-awaited opportunity to connect, network and collaborate with other lubricant professionals face-to-face.”

Throughout the event, world-class visionaries will address key areas at the forefront of tribological science. Program features will include:

Electric vehicle (EV) track

Biotribology at the nanoscale joint session

Tribology of biomaterials special session

Tribochemistry joint session

2D materials + superlubricity joint session

Special session on artificial intelligence (AI) in tribology

Tribological advancements in transportation, driven by fuel efficiency, gasoline and emission requirements, evolving electric vehicle technologies and applications performance, can lead to improved fuel efficiency, longevity and power density. Darryl Stolarczyk, director of vehicle planning, Body Systems Engineering and Materials Engineering for Nissan Technical Center North America (NTCNA) will open the meeting with a keynote address that focuses on how tribology is supporting Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s vision for creating a cleaner, safer and more inclusive society through initiatives that aim for zero emissions, zero fatalities and zero inequality.

During the presentation, “Nissan — Powertrain Evolution Toward Carbon Neutrality,” Stolarczyk will discuss the integral role tribology and lubrication technologies have played in the development of more efficient internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrains and how they are helping Nissan to achieve its carbon neutrality goals — through the creation of lower-cost electric vehicle (EV) models designed to extend range and reduce charging times.

Commercial exhibits and student posters will be open to visitors from May 16-18. The exhibition will feature over 100 booths showcasing the latest products and services of interest to lubrication professionals worldwide, representing a full range of the industry’s most prestigious corporate, government and academic institutions.

