Tribology and lubrication group names president for 2023-24

Courtesy of: STLE

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) — the technical society serving individuals, companies and organizations that comprise the tribology and lubrication engineering business sector — announced that Hong Liang, Ph.D., Oscar S. Wyatt Jr. Professor in the J. Mike Walker ’66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, will assume the role of 2023-2024 president for a one-year term.

Liang will serve as the society’s principal executive officer and chair of its board of directors. During her one-year term, she will implement a strategic plan emphasizing technical innovation, education, and global advocacy in tribology and lubrication — promoting tribology’s positive impact across a broad spectrum of applications.

“We are thrilled to welcome a recognized academic at the helm of tribology research as our 2023-2024 president,” said Edward P. Salek, CAE, STLE executive director in a press release. “Liang’s longstanding dedication to tribology and notable contributions to the field will not only make a positive impact on STLE but will benefit our members in the years to come.”

Liang has participated in STLE since 1989 and served as an STLE Board of Directors member from 2007 to 2013. In 2007, she was appointed STLE Annual Meeting Program Committee chair after serving on the committee for nine years. She is the past chair of STLE’s Awards and Fellows Committees.

“Tribological advancements are critical to our society’s sustainability, economy and standard of living,” said Liang. “My goal as STLE president is to recognize the impacts of our society and the contributions of our members while addressing key issues affecting our field, including sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), diversity and more.”

Joining her on the STLE executive committee for the 2023-2024 term are Vice President Jack McKenna (Sea-Land Chemical Company), Secretary Kevin Delaney (Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC), Treasurer Steffen Bots, CLS, OMA (LUBESERV), Immediate Past President and Presidential Council Chair Ryan Evans, Ph.D. (The Timken Company), and STLE Executive Director Edward P. Salek.

In her current role at Texas A&M, Liang’s research focuses on tribology’s fundamental and application aspects. Her research group designs advanced tribomaterials and structures and makes them through nanomanufacturing. Liang investigates surface properties and interfacial interactions of those materials in tribological applications, including chemical-mechanical polishing. Her group has published intensively in the tribology community.

