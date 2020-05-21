Get the latest updates on the Coronavirus impact on engineers.Click Here
Top products since COVID-19 pandemic relate to air control, cleaning

In the New Products for Engineers Database by CFE Media and Technology, 5 of the top 6 products cover control of air or cleaning, since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

By Mark T. Hoske May 21, 2020
Courtesy: New Products for Engineers Database and Des Champs Technologies

Five of the top six products have to do with control of air or cleaning in the New Products for Engineers Database by CFE Media and Technology since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. 

As of May 20, about as many days have passed in 2020 after the pandemic as before the WHO declaration. None of the top 25 products prior to the pandemic declaration by the WHO, Jan. 1 to March 10, included similar products. 

Control Engineering, Consulting-Specifying Engineer, Plant Engineering, IIoT for Engineers, and Oil & Gas Engineering are part of CFE Media and CFE Technology. CFE stands for Content for Engineers, www.cfemedia.com. 

Top products during a pandemic, March 11-May 20

The fifth-ranked product in the top 6, a multi-volt timer, could be used for security applications, which is also arguably a topic of greater concern since the pandemic.  

Top ranked products for a pandemic, according to CFE Media and Technology New Products for Engineers data, March 11 to May 20, 2020, follow. 

 1. HVAC Air-Trap FCN-Series from Des Champs Technologies  

The Air-Trap™ allows liquid condensate to drain from the HVAC equipment and simultaneously prevents air from entering or escaping from the equipment. Typically, HVAC equipment is fitted with “P” traps that require water, or another liquid, within a standpipe to prevent gas from entering or leaving the unit. As a result, the “P” traps are susceptible to freezing – expansion – bursting. At other times, the traps dry out allowing gas to escape or enter the HVAC equipment. The Air-Trap never requires addition of water to prevent unwanted air leakage.

HVAC Air-Trap FCN-Series from Des Champs Technologies, Courtesy: New Products for Engineers Database and Des Champs Technologies

 2. Soft Grip Super Air Scraper from Exair Corp.  

The electroless nickel plated spring steel scraper is used in combination with Exair’s 2-inch Flat Super Air Nozzle and installed upon the Soft Grip Safety Air Gun to provide power, durability, corrosion resistance and comfort. The CE compliant Soft Grip Super Air Scraper is available with extensions from 2-inches to 72-inches long to aid in cleaning table tops, inside machines, reaching the floor or other remote surfaces. Exair air nozzles meet OSHA standards for dead-end pressure and noise exposure. Chip shields also are available. 

Soft Grip Super Air Scraper from Exair Corp., Courtesy: New Products for Engineers Database and Exair Corp.

 3. Gen4 Ion Air Jet from Exair Corp.  

For permanent mount applications, the compact Gen4 Ion Air Jet is the best choice since it is lightweight and easy to install using the 1/8 NPT male inlet. For applications where frequent repositioning is required, the flexible Gen4 Stay Set Ion Air Jet is ideal. This version can be placed in close proximity and the hose bent to aim the ionized airstream at the localized area. 

Gen4 Ion Air Jet from Exair Corp. , Courtesy: New Products for Engineers Database and Exair Corp.

 4. High Lift Reversible Drum Vac from Exair Corp. 

Electrically operated “all purpose” vacuums aren’t designed for use in industrial environments. As a result, motors wear out quickly and impellers clog. The Reversible Drum Vac and High Lift Reversible Drum Vac do not use electricity and have no moving parts, assuring maintenance free operation. It is designed for continuous and heavyduty applications where electric vacuums fail. These vacuums efficiently and safely use the compressed air in your facility. An automatic safety shutoff valve prevents spills or overfilling. 

High Lift Reversible Drum Vac from Exair Corp. , Courtesy: New Products for Engineers Database and Exair Corp.

 5. Tork 1109A Multi-Volt Timers by NSi Industries 

The Tork 1109A dual voltage mechanical timers feature voltages ranging from 120 to 277 V ac, replacing all single voltage switches. These multi-volt timers are also the first in the industry to be cULus certified to control all LED products in both indoor (1109A) and outdoor (1109A-O) applications. 

Tork 1109A Multi-Volt Timers by NSi Industries, Courtesy: New Products for Engineers Database and NSi Industries

 6. Model 1050 Continuous-Duty Industrial Vacuum Cleaner from Vac-U-Max 

The new Model 1050 is a continuous-duty industrial vacuum cleaning system designed for high volume recovery of high-density materials such as steel shot, grit, cement, foundry sand and other similar materials. The Model 1050 vacuums up to 10,000 lb (4,500 kg) per hour of materials such as Portland cement from distances up to 30 feet (9 m) away. System is designed for high volume recovery at local pick-up point areas such as debris under conveyor belts or in bucket elevator pits, as well as a “breakaway” central system for long-distance cleaning via piping networks for applications including cleaning mezzanines and hard-to-reach areas. 

Model 1050 Continuous-Duty Industrial Vacuum Cleaner from Vac-U-Max, Courtesy: New Products for Engineers Database and Vac-U-Max

 Mark T. Hoske, content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media, mhoske@cfemedia.com. 

Mark T. Hoske
Author Bio: Mark Hoske has been Control Engineering editor/content manager since 1994 and in a leadership role since 1999, covering all major areas: control systems, networking and information systems, control equipment and energy, and system integration, everything that comprises or facilitates the control loop. He has been writing about technology since 1987, writing professionally since 1982, and has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism degree from UW-Madison.