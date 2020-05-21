Top products since COVID-19 pandemic relate to air control, cleaning

Research

Courtesy: New Products for Engineers Database and Des Champs Technologies

Five of the top six products have to do with control of air or cleaning in the New Products for Engineers Database by CFE Media and Technology since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

As of May 20, about as many days have passed in 2020 after the pandemic as before the WHO declaration. None of the top 25 products prior to the pandemic declaration by the WHO, Jan. 1 to March 10, included similar products.

Control Engineering, Consulting-Specifying Engineer, Plant Engineering, IIoT for Engineers, and Oil & Gas Engineering are part of CFE Media and CFE Technology. CFE stands for Content for Engineers, www.cfemedia.com.

Top products during a pandemic, March 11-May 20

The fifth-ranked product in the top 6, a multi-volt timer, could be used for security applications, which is also arguably a topic of greater concern since the pandemic.

Top ranked products for a pandemic, according to CFE Media and Technology New Products for Engineers data, March 11 to May 20, 2020, follow.

The Air-Trap™ allows liquid condensate to drain from the HVAC equipment and simultaneously prevents air from entering or escaping from the equipment. Typically, HVAC equipment is fitted with “P” traps that require water, or another liquid, within a standpipe to prevent gas from entering or leaving the unit. As a result, the “P” traps are susceptible to freezing – expansion – bursting. At other times, the traps dry out allowing gas to escape or enter the HVAC equipment. The Air-Trap never requires addition of water to prevent unwanted air leakage.

The electroless nickel plated spring steel scraper is used in combination with Exair’s 2-inch Flat Super Air Nozzle and installed upon the Soft Grip Safety Air Gun to provide power, durability, corrosion resistance and comfort. The CE compliant Soft Grip Super Air Scraper is available with extensions from 2-inches to 72-inches long to aid in cleaning table tops, inside machines, reaching the floor or other remote surfaces. Exair air nozzles meet OSHA standards for dead-end pressure and noise exposure. Chip shields also are available.

For permanent mount applications, the compact Gen4 Ion Air Jet is the best choice since it is lightweight and easy to install using the 1/8 NPT male inlet. For applications where frequent repositioning is required, the flexible Gen4 Stay Set Ion Air Jet is ideal. This version can be placed in close proximity and the hose bent to aim the ionized airstream at the localized area.

Electrically operated “all purpose” vacuums aren’t designed for use in industrial environments. As a result, motors wear out quickly and impellers clog. The Reversible Drum Vac and High Lift Reversible Drum Vac do not use electricity and have no moving parts, assuring maintenance free operation. It is designed for continuous and heavy–duty applications where electric vacuums fail. These vacuums efficiently and safely use the compressed air in your facility. An automatic safety shutoff valve prevents spills or overfilling.

The Tork 1109A dual voltage mechanical timers feature voltages ranging from 120 to 277 V ac, replacing all single voltage switches. These multi-volt timers are also the first in the industry to be cULus certified to control all LED products in both indoor (1109A) and outdoor (1109A-O) applications.

The new Model 1050 is a continuous-duty industrial vacuum cleaning system designed for high volume recovery of high-density materials such as steel shot, grit, cement, foundry sand and other similar materials. The Model 1050 vacuums up to 10,000 lb (4,500 kg) per hour of materials such as Portland cement from distances up to 30 feet (9 m) away. System is designed for high volume recovery at local pick-up point areas such as debris under conveyor belts or in bucket elevator pits, as well as a “breakaway” central system for long-distance cleaning via piping networks for applications including cleaning mezzanines and hard-to-reach areas.

Mark T. Hoske, content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media, mhoske@cfemedia.com.