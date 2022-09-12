Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 5-11, 2022

Courtesy: CFE Media

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered leaders under 40, bearings, compression system and lubrication. Links to each article below.

1. Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022

The future of automation, engineering and manufacturing relies on the younger workforce, and these 36 individuals are here to advance their industries now and for years to come.

2. Bearings, bearings, bearings… the world runs on bearings

To support overall bearing maintenance, addressing careless work habits goes a long way.

3. Ten ways to get an air compression system to meet carbon neutral goals

Carbon neutral status has become the mantra in many businesses’ sustainability team. Air compression systems can help.

4. Air entrainment, aeration, cavitation and foaming: How are they related?

There are many causes and solutions to this foaming issue

5. 2022 Engineering Leader Under 40: Jeffrey Blair, 37

Jeffrey Blair, Engineering Manager, Rockwell Automation, Mayfield Heights, OH

