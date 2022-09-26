Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 19-25, 2022

Michael Wang, materials science and engineering Ph.D. candidate, uses a glove box to inspect a lithium metal battery cell in a lab at the University of Michigan in 2020. Courtesy: University of Michigan

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered batteries, the metaverse, predictive maintenance, digital transformation tools and artificial intelligence. Links to each article below.

1. Center for next-gen battery technology created

The University of Michigan will lead a suite of projects involving multiple institutions to boost understanding of solid-state EV power cells.

2. Digital twins, blockchain and IoT are powering the metaverse

The metaverse is evolving for industrial use, and the foundation, going forward, will be digital twins, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT).

3. The process of effective predictive maintenance

Best practice strategies involve reducing maintenance costs and improving equipment performance.

4. Digital transformation tools improve plant sustainability and maintenance

It’s in a facility’s best interest to prevent issues before they arise

5. Improving worker optimization on the factory floor with artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to enhance worker productivity by gathering information about their work performance and turning it into actionable data.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, September 19-25, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

