Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 12-18, 2022

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered leaders under 40, artificial intelligence, bearings, variable speed drives and the metaverse. Links to each article below.

1. Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022

The future of automation, engineering and manufacturing relies on the younger workforce, and these 36 individuals are here to advance their industries now and for years to come.

2. Improving worker optimization on the factory floor with artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to enhance worker productivity by gathering information about their work performance and turning it into actionable data.

3. Bearings, bearings, bearings… the world runs on bearings

To support overall bearing maintenance, addressing careless work habits goes a long way.

4. How variable speed drives contribute to energy management efforts

5. Digital twins, blockchain and IoT are powering the metaverse

The metaverse is evolving for industrial use, and the foundation, going forward, will be digital twins, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT).

