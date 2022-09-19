Top 5 Plant Engineering content: September 12-18, 2022

The top 5 Plant Engineering content from the past week covered leaders under 40, artificial intelligence, bearings, variable speed drives and the metaverse. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Christina Miller September 19, 2022
Courtesy: CFE Media

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered leaders under 40, artificial intelligence, bearings, variable speed drives and the metaverse. Links to each article below.

1. Engineering Leaders Under 40, Class of 2022

The future of automation, engineering and manufacturing relies on the younger workforce, and these 36 individuals are here to advance their industries now and for years to come.

2. Improving worker optimization on the factory floor with artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to enhance worker productivity by gathering information about their work performance and turning it into actionable data.

3. Bearings, bearings, bearings… the world runs on bearings

To support overall bearing maintenance, addressing careless work habits goes a long way.

4. How variable speed drives contribute to energy management efforts

Electronic Drives and Control Scott Sullivan to present

5. Digital twins, blockchain and IoT are powering the metaverse

The metaverse is evolving for industrial use, and the foundation, going forward, will be digital twins, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, September 12-18, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.

Christina Miller
Author Bio: Christina Miller is the assistant content editor at CFE Media and Technology.
