Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 30 to November 5, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered using AI, predictive maintenance software, drive modernization and more. Links to each article below.

By embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning, mechanical engineers can thrive in a digital marketplace

Additional questions on software in preventive maintenance are addressed presented in an October 17 webcast, archived for a year.

As variable speed drives get older, modernization offers a circular solution that extends the lifetime of the equipment, enhances performance and provides the latest technology and long-term support.

Warehousing offers the perfect combination of repetitiveness and menial work for humanoid robot workers, which are being tested.

Conventional systems for producing hydrogen depend on fossil fuels, but a system developed by MIT researchers uses only solar energy.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

