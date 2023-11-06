Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 30 to November 5, 2023
Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered using AI, predictive maintenance software, drive modernization and more. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. How to use artificial intelligence: A guide for mechanical engineers
By embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning, mechanical engineers can thrive in a digital marketplace
2. Your questions answered: Using software in predictive maintenance
Additional questions on software in preventive maintenance are addressed presented in an October 17 webcast, archived for a year.
3. Modernization – extend the lifetime of your drives and avoid up to 55 percent of emissions
As variable speed drives get older, modernization offers a circular solution that extends the lifetime of the equipment, enhances performance and provides the latest technology and long-term support.
4. Warehouse industry may adopt humanoid robot workers
Warehousing offers the perfect combination of repetitiveness and menial work for humanoid robot workers, which are being tested.
5. Design harnesses sun’s heat to produce clean hydrogen fuel
Conventional systems for producing hydrogen depend on fossil fuels, but a system developed by MIT researchers uses only solar energy.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.
