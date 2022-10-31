Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 24-30, 2022

Courtesy: Cincinnati Incorporated/Steve Rourke, CFE Media and Technology

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered maintenance, control cabinets, lubrication and compressed air. Links to each article below.

1. A seven-step journey to prescriptive maintenance

There are several steps engineers can take to move from reactive to prescriptive plant maintenance.

2. Management culture and the maintenance prize

There are many benefits to equipment longevity when attention is paid to practices. Four types of maintenance and culture tips are highlighted.

3. Optimize control cabinet construction with standards

Standards and standardization improve safety when it comes to control cabinet construction.

4. The basics of lubricant water contamination

Steps taken after water contamination is identified depend on the type of lubrication product and its intended use.

5. Four methods for managing compressed air capacity

Too much compressed air is a major waste of money for manufacturing facilities, but there are ways to manage capacity and reduce costs.

