Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 23-29, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered clean hydrogen fuel, reduce pump problems, using artificial intelligence and more. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Chris Vavra October 30, 2023
Courtesy: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered clean hydrogen fuel, reduce pump problems, using artificial intelligence and more. Links to each article below.

1. Design harnesses sun’s heat to produce clean hydrogen fuel

Conventional systems for producing hydrogen depend on fossil fuels, but a system developed by MIT researchers uses only solar energy.

2. Reduce dreaded pump problems or failures with condition monitoring

To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.

3. How to use artificial intelligence: A guide for mechanical engineers

By embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning, mechanical engineers can thrive in a digital marketplace.

4. Accelerating Industry 4.0 realization: How to create a 5G lighthouse smart factory

To transform operations in the production and delivery of 5G equipment, a Lighthouse approach was achieved.

5. Oil and gas industry contract value increases

Oil and gas industry overall contract value up by 60% during Q2 2023 according to a GlobalData report on the industry.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 23-29, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.

Related Articles
Chris Vavra
Author Bio: Chris Vavra is web content manager for CFE Media and Technology.
New Products for Engineers
Search Products And Discover New Innovations In Your Industry