Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 23-29, 2023
Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered clean hydrogen fuel, reduce pump problems, using artificial intelligence and more. Links to each article below.
1. Design harnesses sun’s heat to produce clean hydrogen fuel
Conventional systems for producing hydrogen depend on fossil fuels, but a system developed by MIT researchers uses only solar energy.
2. Reduce dreaded pump problems or failures with condition monitoring
To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.
3. How to use artificial intelligence: A guide for mechanical engineers
By embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning, mechanical engineers can thrive in a digital marketplace.
4. Accelerating Industry 4.0 realization: How to create a 5G lighthouse smart factory
To transform operations in the production and delivery of 5G equipment, a Lighthouse approach was achieved.
5. Oil and gas industry contract value increases
Oil and gas industry overall contract value up by 60% during Q2 2023 according to a GlobalData report on the industry.
