Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 23-29, 2023

Conventional systems for producing hydrogen depend on fossil fuels, but a system developed by MIT researchers uses only solar energy.

To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.

By embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning, mechanical engineers can thrive in a digital marketplace.

To transform operations in the production and delivery of 5G equipment, a Lighthouse approach was achieved.

Oil and gas industry overall contract value up by 60% during Q2 2023 according to a GlobalData report on the industry.

