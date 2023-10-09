Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 2-8, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered compressed air, asset management systems, Pack Expo and more. Miss something? You can catch up here.

1. Finding the right process for achieving oil-free compressed air

Achieving quality oil-free air for these applications is vital to help ensure product quality and safety, but there are different methods to achieving this.

2. Using data to improve fleet and asset management systems

Asset and fleet management systems aid in optimizing fleet operations, assist in reducing maintenance costs and enhance equipment utilization through effective data utilization.

3. Pack Expo Recap: Merging sustainability, automation in packaging operations

More than ever, companies expect automation and sustainability working together to reduce downtime and keep manufacturing runs smoothly.

4. Improving electric vehicle manufacturing with digital transformation

Electric vehicle (EV) investments are increasing and automotive manufacturers are moving to meet this demand, but companies will need to effectively utilize digital transformation to help meet the growing demand.

5. The benefits of adopting an all-in-one automation engineering platform

To unlock engineering efficiency, combining platforms streamlines and adds consistency

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 2-8, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.

