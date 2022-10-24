Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 17-23, 2022

Courtesy: Predictronics

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered predictive analytics, energy management and maintenance. Links to each article below.

1. Top 10 tips for a successful predictive analytics implementation

Take the steps that move projects forward

2. Hydrogen blending demonstration with fuel cells

Companies, utilities and research institutions are investing resources into advancing hydrogen’s role in the net-zero economy. One such project involves a prestigious university in California.

3. Management culture and the maintenance prize

There are many benefits to equipment longevity when attention is paid to practices. Four types of maintenance and culture tips are highlighted.

4. Fall protection tops safety violations for 12th straight year

The 10 safety violations of workplace safety standards that OSHA has cited most frequently this year were announced with fall protection topping the list.

5. How to make absence of voltage testing safer and more productive

Absence of voltage testing is a hot topic among safety experts and electrical safety manufacturers and permanent electrical safety devices (PESDs) can help improve safety.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, October 17-23, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.