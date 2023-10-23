Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 16-22, 2023

Courtesy: ABB

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered secure low-voltage dry type transformers, fastener redesign, 5G lighthouse smart factories and more. Links to each article below.

Low-voltage dry type transformers (LVDTT) are often forgotten pieces of necessary electrical equipment, however they need regular maintenance.

Redesigning fasteners is a complicated process and requires expertise and understanding when the decision has been made to do so.

To transform operations in the production and delivery of 5G equipment, a Lighthouse approach was achieved.

Sustainability remains a major focus for manufacturers as well as the need for smart digital technologies that can provide better intelligence for companies.

The ability to detect machine issues remotely is challenged by precautionary security concerns

