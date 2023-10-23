Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 16-22, 2023
Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered low-voltage dry type transformers, fastener redesign, 5G lighthouse smart factories and more. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. How can plant personnel successfully maintain low-voltage dry type transformers?
Low-voltage dry type transformers (LVDTT) are often forgotten pieces of necessary electrical equipment, however they need regular maintenance.
2. Why fastener redesign is often necessary, and the critical factors to make it successful
Redesigning fasteners is a complicated process and requires expertise and understanding when the decision has been made to do so.
3. Accelerating Industry 4.0 realization: How to create a 5G lighthouse smart factory
To transform operations in the production and delivery of 5G equipment, a Lighthouse approach was achieved.
4. Honeywell Connect Recap: Digital technologies improving flexibility, sustainability
Sustainability remains a major focus for manufacturers as well as the need for smart digital technologies that can provide better intelligence for companies.
5. Should every machine owner have secure remote service?
The ability to detect machine issues remotely is challenged by precautionary security concerns
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 16-22, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.
