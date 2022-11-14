Top 5 Plant Engineering content: November 7-13, 2022

Figure 2: Skid-mounted CycloneCC system. Courtesy: CarbonClean

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered energy management, LOTO, prescriptive maintenance, systems integration and predictive maintenance. Links to each article below.

1. Installing point source carbon capture on industrial sites

Carbon capture technology is a way for companies to safely remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from flue gases and the technology is getting smaller – making it more economically-viable for more companies.

2. Four LOTO best practices for a food manufacturing facility

There must be stringent lockout/tagout (LOTO) procedures in place at a food manufacturing facility. Four best practices are highlighted.

3. A seven-step journey to prescriptive maintenance

There are several steps engineers can take to move from reactive to prescriptive plant maintenance.

4. Six strategic steps to make systems integration seamless

Systems integration is a complex process that requires time, dedication, and the ability to take an objective look at the bigger picture.

5. The process of effective predictive maintenance

Best practice strategies involve reducing maintenance costs and improving equipment performance.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, November 7-13, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.