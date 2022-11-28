Top 5 Plant Engineering content: November 21-27, 2022

Courtesy: Schneider Electric

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered digital twins, piping material, motors and drives, power systems and PPE . Links to each article below.

1. Digital twin technology enables facility efficiency

Get a better handle on real-time information

2. The importance of fluid handling characteristics in piping material selection

Why CPVC fluid handling characteristics provide increased efficiency, less maintenance and overall piping system reliability versus metal

3. Your questions answered: The impact of power quality events on motor driven equipment

What power quality events are, how they happen, and what to do

4. Electricity-driven water purification method may extend to saltier waters

Penn State researchers are working toward a realistic purification option that is portable, lightweight and easy to operate stimulated by battery- or solar-powered electricity.

5. Mesh networks boost safety and productivity

Dynamic mesh networks offer a vastly improved experience.

