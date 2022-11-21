Top 5 Plant Engineering content: November 14-20, 2022

Courtesy: Schneider Electric

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered energy management, compressed air, prescriptive maintenance, predictive maintenance and PPE. Links to each article below.

1. Digital twin technology enables facility efficiency

Get a better handle on real-time information

2. Four methods for managing compressed air capacity

Too much compressed air is a major waste of money for manufacturing facilities, but there are ways to manage capacity and reduce costs.

3. A seven-step journey to prescriptive maintenance

There are several steps engineers can take to move from reactive to prescriptive plant maintenance.

4. Four ways predictive maintenance changed how maintenance departments work

More predictable maintenance equates to scheduling optimization

5. Mesh networks boost safety and productivity

Dynamic mesh networks offer a vastly improved experience.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, November 14-20, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

