Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered Product of the Year winners, predictive maintenance, COVID-19 controls, compressed air systems and automation career advice. Links to each article below.

1. Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners

The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. How predictive maintenance impacts preventive maintenance

You can’t shut down every time there’s an alert.

3. Layered COVID-19 controls significantly reduce risks

QuaRAD method quantifies efficacy across thousands of scenarios; rating system anticipated.

4. Talk about compressed air systems

Managing leaks (and everything else) in an industrial compressed air system.

5. What’s needed to get started for an automation career

Before getting started on a career in automation, it’s important to assess your goals as well as your interests, background, talents and more.

