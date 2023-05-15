Top 5 Plant Engineering content: May 8-14, 2023

Courtesy: Jordan & Skala Engineers

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered oil and gas emissions, sustainability, Hannover Messe and more. Links to each article below.

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

In this mechanical system case study, a hybrid HVAC system was used to achieve energy efficiency goals.

General observations on the Hannover Messe 2023 experience and what industrial transformation means for the future of manufacturing.

New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $543.2 million in March 2023, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report.

The use of advanced device diagnostics will accelerate your industry’s maintenance strategy based on a predictive and proactive approach.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

