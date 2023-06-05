Top 5 Plant Engineering content: May 29 to June 4, 2023

Courtesy: Hitachi Global Air Power

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered electrical insulation, oil sampling, maintenance advice and more. Links to each article below.

The market for electrical insulating materials is expected to grow to more than $20 billion over the next decade due to high industry demand.

Lubricant is the lifeblood of heavy machinery and oil sampling can help engineers get the most of their lubricant’s utility.

Maintenance and troubleshooting includes replacing, adjusting, and repairing elements of a machine or system so that it can properly perform its required functions.

There are several important considerations when selecting flyback diodes that can make the difference in reliable design and extending the life span of the system.

Read the best content in May 2023 including: Flyback diodes, robot efficiency, oil and gas emissions, sustainability goals and more.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 29 to June 4, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.