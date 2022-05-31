Top 5 Plant Engineering content: May 23-29, 2022
The most-viewed content from the past week covered Product of the Year winners, power factor, EAM systems, equipment scanning and predictive maintenance. Miss something? You can catch up here.
Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered Product of the Year winners, power factor, EAM systems, equipment scanning and predictive maintenance. Links to each article below.
1. Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners
The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.
2. How to find your missing power factor
Not addressing power quality issues like low power factor and harmonics can hurt.
Modern EAM software is capable of providing a truly comprehensive view of everything that might be disrupting production.
4. Optimizing equipment scanning
Implementing and leveraging this scanning technology, enhances productivity and provides multiple benefits for project owners.
5. How predictive maintenance impacts preventive maintenance
You can’t shut down every time there’s an alert.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 23-29, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.
Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.