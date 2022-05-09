Source: Predictronics

Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered Product of the Year winners, predictive maintenance, air compressor lubricants, material handling and RNG fleet vehicle benefits. Links to each article below.

1. Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners

The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. How predictive maintenance impacts preventive maintenance

You can’t shut down every time there’s an alert.

3. Flushing out air compressor lubricants

Picking the right lubricant for an air compressor can reduce downtime and prolong the machine’s life. Five lubricant base stocks are highlighted.

4. Five ways material handling equipment impacts warehouse efficiency

Having the right technology and a safe and smart workplace with competitive wages helps with labor shortages.

5. RNG benefits for fleet vehicles

Renewable natural gas (RNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are being increasingly used by companies such as UPS for their fleet vehicles. Learn why.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 2-8, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

