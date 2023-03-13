Top 5 Plant Engineering content: March 6-12, 2023

Courtesy: Klüber Lubrication/STLE

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered lubricant evolution, condition-based maintenance, enterprise asset management and more. Links to each article below.

How do you lubricate a 120-ton gear the height of a four-story building that sits outdoors or in a dusty plant environment, while meeting safety, environmental and operating cost constraints?

What if there was a way to protect facility assets and ensure little to no downtime of plant machinery?

Enterprise asset management (EAM) technology is expanding and can help manufacturers looking to take advantage of digital transformation and its benefits. Five trends are highlighted.

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

To support digital transformation, plant leaders must modernize the network infrastructure, yet ensure it remains flexible and secure.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, March 6-12, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology

