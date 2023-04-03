Top 5 Plant Engineering content: March 27 to April 2, 2023

Courtesy: JR Automation

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered compressed air, logistics and automation, digitalization and more. Links to each article below.

Automated, remote and integrated monitoring of systems and machines all play a role in the efficient “smart plant” and automating compressed air systems through remote monitoring plays a key role.

ProMat’s return after a four-year absence showed a greater emphasis on robotics and how logistics improvements can make automation better in manufacturing facilities.

The path to a digital production facility can be incremental, capturing benefits along the way through the proposed approach of tying lean practices to data collection so users throughout the facility have access to visualization and analytics.

The Bundy Group reported five automation transactions in the month of March. Analysis on the acquisitions and reports are highlighted below.

Maintenance programs range from simple to complex. Either choice is correct, as long as it’s followed.

