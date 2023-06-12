Top 5 Plant Engineering content: June 5-11, 2023

Courtesy: Boston Dynamics

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered robot collaboration and efficiency, lockout/tagout, electrical safety advice and more. Links to each article below.

Incorporating robots into daily routines has surprising impacts on the teams’ day-to-day work at a semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Lockout/tagout procedures for plants, mines and manufacturing facilities can help ensure electrical safety.

An error in a lockout/tagout procedure resulted in electrical safety hazards

The market for electrical insulating materials is expected to grow to more than $20 billion over the next decade due to high industry demand.

Winners of the 35th annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards have been announced. See link to download the eBook.

