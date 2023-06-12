Top 5 Plant Engineering content: June 5-11, 2023
The top 5 Plant Engineering content from the past week covered robot collaboration and efficiency, lockout/tagout, electrical safety advice and more. Miss something? You can catch up here.
Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered robot collaboration and efficiency, lockout/tagout, electrical safety advice and more. Links to each article below.
1. How working with robots helps a team increase efficiency
Incorporating robots into daily routines has surprising impacts on the teams’ day-to-day work at a semiconductor manufacturing facility.
2. How to adhere to lockout/tagout for electrical safety
Lockout/tagout procedures for plants, mines and manufacturing facilities can help ensure electrical safety.
3. Electrical safety: A firsthand account
An error in a lockout/tagout procedure resulted in electrical safety hazards
4. Electrical insulation market expected to double in next decade
The market for electrical insulating materials is expected to grow to more than $20 billion over the next decade due to high industry demand.
5. 2023 Plant Engineering Product of the Year winners announced
Winners of the 35th annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards have been announced. See link to download the eBook.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, June 5-11, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.
Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.