Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered automation trends, IT/OT convergence, compressed air systems, Lean manufacturing tools and Product of the Year winners. Links to each article below.

1. Automation and manufacturing trends for the future

Jeff Burnstein, A3 president and the key organizer behind Automate 2022, offered his views on the latest trends in automation and what he sees for the future.

2. IT/OT convergence moves automation markets forward

Cloud-native data historian expedites data migration, insights

3. Let’s talk about compressed air systems

Managing leaks (and everything else) in an industrial compressed air system.

4. Introducing Lean manufacturing tools and techniques

Lean manufacturing tools and techniques demands a mental shift among employees, steady elimination of process wastes and perfecting best operational practices.

5. Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year Winners

The 2021 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, June 20-26, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

