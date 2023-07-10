Top 5 Plant Engineering content: July 3-9, 2023

Courtesy: Bosch Rexroth/Dambach Lagersysteme

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered lubrication, decarbonization, and material handling storage systems. Links to each article below.

The 2023 Lubrication Guide offers a snapshot at some of these innovations for oils and greases that help keep manufacturing plants humming along.

Learn about the importance of reducing the industrial CO2 emissions by increased energy efficiency and digital transformation strategies.

Automated and flexible materials handling systems can help high-bay warehouses become more useful when it comes to handling and storage space.

Here are five electrical safety best practices, centered on a broader effort to employ a culture of safety that can help put the right safeguards in place.

Sensors designed to monitor and track vibration can help reduce potential breakdowns and reduce downtime in manufacturing facilities.

