Top 5 Plant Engineering content: July 24-30, 2023

Courtesy: CFE Media

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered warehouse construction, Product of the Year winners, machine maintenance efficiency and more. Links to each article below.

After a downturn in 2023, warehouse construction is expected to rebound in 2024 and beyond according to Interact Analysis research.

Winners of the 35th annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards have been announced. See link to download the eBook.

Pre-alignment is a crucial preparatory step that ensures accurate alignment and effective machine operation and various checks such as pipe strain and bearing clearances.

Augmented reality (AR) can improve remote maintenance in manufacturing operations as well as resolve issues in hours rather than days.

Leveraging an asset performance management (APM) system to digitize workflows Increased asset reliability and reduced environmental flaring for an oil and gas company in Oman.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 24-30, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.