Top 5 Plant Engineering content: July 17-23, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered industrial analytics and prescriptive maintenance, electrical safety, machine maintenance efficiency and more. Links to each article below.

Advanced industrial analytics helps engineers predict when maintenance is needed and provide prescriptive instructions.

An error in a lockout/tagout procedure resulted in electrical safety hazards.

Pre-alignment is a crucial preparatory step that ensures accurate alignment and effective machine operation and various checks such as pipe strain and bearing clearances.

Sensors designed to monitor and track vibration can help reduce potential breakdowns and reduce downtime in manufacturing facilities.

Here are five electrical safety best practices, centered on a broader effort to employ a culture of safety that can help put the right safeguards in place.

