Top 5 Plant Engineering content: July 17-23, 2023
The top 5 Plant Engineering content from the past week covered industrial analytics and prescriptive maintenance, electrical safety, machine maintenance efficiency and more. Miss something? You can catch up here.
Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered industrial analytics and prescriptive maintenance, electrical safety, machine maintenance efficiency and more. Links to each article below.
1. How industrial analytics helps manufacturers evolve from predictive to prescriptive maintenance
Advanced industrial analytics helps engineers predict when maintenance is needed and provide prescriptive instructions.
2. Electrical safety: A firsthand account
An error in a lockout/tagout procedure resulted in electrical safety hazards.
3. Four steps for improving pre-alignment machine maintenance efficiency
Pre-alignment is a crucial preparatory step that ensures accurate alignment and effective machine operation and various checks such as pipe strain and bearing clearances.
4. Using sensors to improve predictive maintenance in facilities
Sensors designed to monitor and track vibration can help reduce potential breakdowns and reduce downtime in manufacturing facilities.
5. Five best practices for electrical safety on the plant floor
Here are five electrical safety best practices, centered on a broader effort to employ a culture of safety that can help put the right safeguards in place.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 17-23, 2023, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.
Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.