Top 5 Plant Engineering content: July 10-16, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered OSHA-compliant PSM systems, asset performance systems, the smart factory economy and more. Links to each article below.

A process safety management (PSM) system detects and eliminates hazards before they turn into catastrophic events.

Leveraging an asset performance management (APM) system to digitize workflows Increased asset reliability and reduced environmental flaring for an oil and gas company in Oman.

The smart factory market is expected to increase to $388.7 billion by 2033 as smart technologies become more common.

North America is expected to witness the highest small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions globally from 2023 to 2027.

Machine asset analytics can help a manufacturing facility learn far more about how its operations are performing.

