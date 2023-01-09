Top 5 Plant Engineering content: January 2-8, 2023

Troubleshooting conveyor issues with users. Courtesy: Adam Lawrence

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered maintenance, PLCs, arc flashes and automation. Links to each article below.

1. How small changes eliminate conveyor jams

It’s all in the details

2. PLC module coordinates real-time data in coal shipping application

A coal shipping company improved their supply chain and operations by reducing inefficiency and waste with PLC modules.

3. Arc flash best practices and tips

Arc flash events are among the most common source of injuries, but there are ways workers and employers can bypass them.

4. How data is making a flour mill run smarter and leaner

Using analytics, data integration and advanced hardware helped a flour mill run smarter and leaner.

5. Control systems evolve to meet enterprise and operational needs

Develop and implement a holistic automation technology stack

