Top 5 Plant Engineering content: January 16-22, 2023

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered arc flashes, pumps, electrical safety, control systems and IIoT. Links to each article below.

1. Arc flash best practices and tips

Arc flash events are among the most common source of injuries, but there are ways workers and employers can bypass them

2. Vertical turbine pump tips and tricks

Vertical turbine pumps (VTPs) are ubiquitous and used in many different applications constantly, which makes them more vulnerable to damage because of constant wear

3. Electrical safety standards and hazard recognition

Where to learn what you need to know

4. Control systems evolve to meet enterprise and operational needs

Develop and implement a holistic automation technology stack

5. Improving network and IIoT security with advanced SD-WAN

To support digital transformation, plant leaders must modernize the network infrastructure, yet ensure it remains flexible and secure

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, January 16-22, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.