Top 5 Plant Engineering content: February 6-12, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered arc flashes, Product of the Year, predictive maintenance, linear and direct-drives and ESG. Links to each article below.

1. Arc flash best practices and tips

Arc flash events are among the most common source of injuries, but there are ways workers and employers can bypass them.

2. Voting is open for the 2023 Product of the Year Program

Cast your vote for your favorite products before March 14, 2023.

3. Five benefits of an effective predictive maintenance plan

An effective predictive maintenance plan can help manufacturers reduce downtime and supply chain issues while improving machine efficiency and the life of their assets.

4. Important considerations when sizing linear and direct-drive technologies

Linear motors and direct-drives can be overlooked due to a rotary servo motor, but manufacturers could miss out on the benefits a linear or direct-drive could provide

5. ESG and how to be a good corporate citizen

Before manufacturers can define their ESG goals in the new year and beyond, it’s important to understand the full scope of ESG and why it’s important

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, February 6-12, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

