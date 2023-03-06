Top 5 Plant Engineering content: February 27-March 5, 2023

Courtesy: Qult Technologies

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered artificial intelligence, valves, gear lubricants, manufacturing and supply chain. Links to each article below.

1. How AI is reducing fugitive emissions in upstream oil and gas

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

2. Know what to prioritize when choosing a valve

Certain valves are suited for certain areas and applications. Four areas on what to prioritize when choosing a valve are highlighted.

3. Open gear lubricants’ slow, steady evolution

How do you lubricate a 120-ton gear the height of a four-story building that sits outdoors or in a dusty plant environment, while meeting safety, environmental and operating cost constraints?

4. Plant engineering, manufacturing M&A: February 2023

The Bundy Group reported five transactions in the month of February. Analysis on the acquisitions and reports are highlighted below.

5. Optimize the supply chain with forecasting and demand planning

As the global supply chain becomes more complex, an effective forecasting and demand planning system is needed to anticipate future needs accurately.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology

