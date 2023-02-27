Top 5 Plant Engineering content: February 20-26, 2023

Courtesy: Cincinnati Incorporated/Steve Rourke, CFE Media and Technology

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered predictive maintenance, energy management, supply chain and valuing assets. Links to each article below.

1. Predicting the journey to improved reliability

As predictive maintenance (PdM) moves from a concept into a practical solution, it is transforming manufacturing operations.

2. Energy management with variable speed drives, Part 1

Scott Sullivan walks through the basics of motors and safety, variable frequency drives, the three sections of a drive and how pulse width modulation works.

3. Enhancing oil, gas platform operations with the right components

Recognizing the best materials to use for fluid system components is critical to realizing successful outcomes for oil and gas professionals

4. Optimize the supply chain with forecasting and demand planning

As the global supply chain becomes more complex, an effective forecasting and demand planning system is needed to anticipate future needs accurately

5. Valuing assets with critical analysis

An asset criticality analysis (ACA) can support maintenance teams to prioritize predictive maintenance strategies.

