Top 5 Plant Engineering content: February 13-19, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered maintenance, IIoT, safety, ESG and motors and drives. Links to each article below.

1. Predicting the journey to improved reliability

As predictive maintenance (PdM) moves from a concept into a practical solution, it is transforming manufacturing operations.

2. Important considerations when sizing linear and direct-drive technologies

Linear motors and direct-drives can be overlooked due to a rotary servo motor, but manufacturers could miss out on the benefits a linear or direct-drive could provide

3. Why you should consider using steel conduit and tubing

Steel conduit is a versatile and safe wiring method to choose when building commercial and industrial buildings.

4. ESG and how to be a good corporate citizen

Before manufacturers can define their ESG goals in the new year and beyond, it’s important to understand the full scope of ESG and why it’s important

5. Energy management with variable speed drives, Part 1

Scott Sullivan walks through the basics of motors and safety, variable frequency drives, the three sections of a drive and how pulse width modulation works.

