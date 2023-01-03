Top 5 Plant Engineering content: December 26 to January 1, 2023

Corrosive chemicals are fluids that will attack and destroy the materials they encounter. Metals, stone, glass, elastomers, and even some types of plastics can be susceptible to corrosion from various fluids like acids, bases, and solvents. Courtesy: Finish Thompson Inc.

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered pumps, maintenance, arc flashes and safety. Links to each article below.

1. Seven must-know pieces of information about transferring harsh chemicals

Select the right centrifugal pump for fluid transfer applications.

2. How small changes eliminate conveyor jams

It’s all in the details

3. Arc flash best practices and tips

Arc flash events are among the most common source of injuries, but there are ways workers and employers can bypass them.

4. Plant engineering, manufacturing M&A: December 2022

The Bundy Group reported 13 transactions in the month of December. Analysis on the acquisitions and reports are highlighted below.

5. Electrical safety standards and hazard recognition

Where to learn what you need to know

