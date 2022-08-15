Courtesy: Flexqube.

Plant Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered hydraulic cylinders, AMR technology, robots, MES and workplace skills. Links to each article below.

1. Electromechanical actuators will replace hydraulic cylinders faster than expected

Hydraulic cylinders may be replaced by electromechanical actuators within vehicles in the material handling sector more quickly than previously thought.

2. Six mistakes to avoid with AMR technology

Taking a conservative and fiscally-sensible approach to AMR technology goes a long way in making sure to avoid disasters.

3. Helping assembly-line robots pick up objects

University of Washington researchers created a tool that can design a 3D-printable passive gripper and calculate the best path to pick up an object, which could help improve robots in their day-to-day tasks.

4. MES manufacturing benefits for the plant floor

Well-designed manufacturing execution systems (MES) have a few things to offer to a manufacturing process, despite their pitfalls.

5. Welding, machining apprentices expanding their workplace skillsets

Iowa State University english department faculty are helping high school apprentices in welding and machinery improve their writing and speaking skills through a four-week program sponsored by John Deere.

