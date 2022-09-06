Top 5 Plant Engineering content: August 29-September 4, 2022

Courtesy: Motion.

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered bearings, distribution center, control cabinet, air compression systems and digital transformation tools. Links to each article below.

1. Bearings, bearings, bearings… the world runs on bearings

To support overall bearing maintenance, addressing careless work habits goes a long way.

2. Digi-Key’s mammoth product distribution center supports steep bookings growth

The 2.2 million square foot facility incorporates densely packed storage and goods-to-person order preparation

3. Optimize control cabinet construction with standards

Standards and standardization improve safety when it comes to control cabinet construction.

4. Ten ways to get an air compression system to meet carbon neutral goals

Carbon neutral status has become the mantra in many businesses’ sustainability team. Air compression systems can help.

5. Digital transformation tools improve plant sustainability and maintenance

It’s in a facility’s best interest to prevent issues before they arise

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, August 29-September 4, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.