Top 5 Plant Engineering content: August 29-September 4, 2022
The top 5 Plant Engineering content from the past week covered bearings, a distribution center, control cabinets, air compression systems and digital transformation tools. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. Bearings, bearings, bearings… the world runs on bearings
To support overall bearing maintenance, addressing careless work habits goes a long way.
2. Digi-Key’s mammoth product distribution center supports steep bookings growth
The 2.2 million square foot facility incorporates densely packed storage and goods-to-person order preparation
3. Optimize control cabinet construction with standards
Standards and standardization improve safety when it comes to control cabinet construction.
4. Ten ways to get an air compression system to meet carbon neutral goals
Carbon neutral status has become the mantra in many businesses’ sustainability team. Air compression systems can help.
5. Digital transformation tools improve plant sustainability and maintenance
It’s in a facility’s best interest to prevent issues before they arise
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, August 29-September 4, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.
Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.
