Top 5 Plant Engineering content: August 22-28, 2022

Courtesy: Sullair, LLC

Plant Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered air compression, lubrication, PDO, APS and electric steel. Links to each article below.

1. Ten ways to get an air compression system to meet carbon neutral goals

Carbon neutral status has become the mantra in many businesses’ sustainability team. Air compression systems can help.

2. Air entrainment, aeration, cavitation and foaming: How are they related?

There are many causes and solutions to this foaming issue

3. PDO optimizing performance, less down time

Petroleum Development Oman extends life of critical plant assets with timely tech upgrades

4. Achieve proactive production with an advanced planning system

Advanced planning systems (APS) can help address supply chain challenges

5. The electric steel dilemma and its impact on motor vendors

Because of the increased demand for electric steel, it is difficult for vendors to acquire the necessary goods to complete their productions.

