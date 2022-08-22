Top 5 Plant Engineering content: August 15-21, 2022

Courtesy: AutomationDirect

Plant Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered automation safety, smart manufacturing, lean manufacturing, AMR technology, workplace danger. Links to each article below.

1. Implementing a hierarchy of automation safety

A layered approach for addressing industrial automation safety provides optimal results.

2. Smart manufacturing and digital factory trends

Manufacturing is getting smarter and more interconnected and helping make the digital transformation journey possible.

3. Using Lean manufacturing at a modular facility

It takes innovation and collaboration to accelerate the design and construction process to bring manufacturing facilities online to produce lifesaving vaccines as quickly as possible.

4. Six mistakes to avoid with AMR technology

Taking a conservative and fiscally-sensible approach to AMR technology goes a long way in making sure to avoid disasters.

5. Solutions for communicating workplace danger when you’re alone

A strong line of communication between employer and lone workers is important for their safety on the plant or factory floor

