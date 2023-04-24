Top 5 Plant Engineering content: April 17-23, 2023

Courtesy: Qult Technologies

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered warehouse construction, oil and gas emissions, digitalization success and more. Links to each article below.

Warehouses added to the global building stock in 2023 is down 35% compared with 2022 as companies are focusing more on automating current assets rather than building new ones.

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

The path to a digital production facility can be incremental, capturing benefits along the way through the proposed approach of tying lean practices to data collection so users throughout the facility have access to visualization and analytics.

Maintenance programs range from simple to complex. Either choice is correct, as long as it’s followed.

Automated, remote and integrated monitoring of systems and machines all play a role in the efficient “smart plant” and automating compressed air systems through remote monitoring plays a key role

