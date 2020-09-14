Top 5 Plant Engineering articles September 7-13, 2020

Courtesy: EASA

The top 5 most read articles online, from Sept. 7-13, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered 3-phase squirrel cage motors, effects of low energy prices, virtual commissioning, global manufacturing outlook and grab sampling systems. Links to each article below.

1. How to field test 3-phase squirrel cage motors

Maintenance of critical machines depends on the diagnostic electrical testing of installed 3-phase squirrel cage motors, interpretation of results and key points of physical inspection.

2. Cause and effect of record-low energy prices

An elevated supply of natural gas and increased use of renewables, along with COVID-19 changing everyday life, has made energy prices drop to record lows.

3. How to validate machines with virtual commissioning

Virtual commissioning begins with a vision of the desired machine behavior and sequence of operation.

4. Global manufacturing outlook post-COVID mixed depending on sector, region

COVID-19’s impact on manufacturing for the short- and long-term depends on the particular industry and the region, though recovery is eventually expected to reach 2019 levels according to Interact Analysis.

5. Select and specify efficient, accurate grab sampling systems

How fluid vessel types and other variables influence system design.

