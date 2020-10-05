Top 5 Plant Engineering articles September 28 to October 4, 2020

In early-fall 2020, College of Engineering student employees assembled Badger Seal mask fitters outside the Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Laboratory in Wendt Commons. Courtesy Renee Meiller, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The top 5 most read articles online, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered mask filtration, global manufacturing, COVID-19 and digitalization, microgrid system design and hydrogen’s growing importance. Links to each article below.

1. DIY fitter developed to improve mask filtration

The Badger Seal is a mask fitter with a soft, adjustable “frame” with elastic worn either as ear loops or behind the head and can be made in minutes to improve mask filtration and improve PPE quality.

2. Global manufacturing outlook post-COVID mixed depending on sector, region

COVID-19’s impact on manufacturing for the short- and long-term depends on the particular industry and the region, though recovery is eventually expected to reach 2019 levels according to Interact Analysis.

3. COVID-19 accelerates the digitalization of enterprises

Facing pressure and uncertainty from COVID-19, manufacturing companies need to improve innovation, agility and adaptability as it applies to products, services, operations, and employee developments.

4. Designing a microgrid system: Li-ion versus gas generator

Battle of the backup: Evaluating a 1 MW solar PV/natural gas microgrid for firm on-peak power and resiliency.

5. Understanding the growing importance of hydrogen

A look at hydrogen, from generation to blending with natural gas.

