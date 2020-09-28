Top 5 Plant Engineering articles September 21-27, 2020

Events and Awards

The top 5 most read articles online, from Sept. 21-27, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered the Leaders Under 40 winners, electrostatic precipitators, edge I/O, 3-phase squirrel cage motors and hydrogen’s growing importance. Links to each article below.

1. Younger workforce leads the way for manufacturing

Thirty-four manufacturing professionals under the age of 40 have made significant contributions to their industries, as recognized by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering.

2. Wet electrostatic precipitators are proven for emission control and gas cleaning

Two case studies illustrate the point.

3. Edge I/O brings more connectivity to field devices and sensors

Latest remote I/O combines IIoT communication with even more processing power than traditional intelligent I/O.

4. How to field test 3-phase squirrel cage motors

Maintenance of critical machines depends on the diagnostic electrical testing of installed 3-phase squirrel cage motors, interpretation of results and key points of physical inspection.

5. Understanding the growing importance of hydrogen

A look at hydrogen, from generation to blending with natural gas.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Sept. 21-27, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.