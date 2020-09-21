Need continuing education credits? Join Us For Five Days of Education on the Industry's Leading Topics beginning October 5th!Save Your Seat
Top 5 Plant Engineering articles September 14-20, 2020

Articles about a redesigned COVID-19 mask, the Leaders Under 40 winners, EAM systems, 3-phase squirrel cage motors and quality management system audits were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from September 14-20, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Chris Vavra September 21, 2020
Courtesy: Christopher Moore, Georgia Tech

The top 5 most read articles online, from Sept. 14-20, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered a redesigned COVID-19 mask, the Leaders Under 40 winners, EAM systems, 3-phase squirrel cage motors and quality management system audits. Links to each article below.

1. Redesigned mask offers greater protection, comfort for user

A mask that combines barrier filtration material with a stretchable fabric for greater protection and comfort has been designed by Georgia Tech researchers.

2. Younger workforce leads the way for manufacturing

Thirty-four manufacturing professionals under the age of 40 have made significant contributions to their industries, as recognized by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering.

3. Advanced capabilities are being incorporated into EAM systems

Tools are meant to support actionable insights.

4. How to field test 3-phase squirrel cage motors

Maintenance of critical machines depends on the diagnostic electrical testing of installed 3-phase squirrel cage motors, interpretation of results and key points of physical inspection.

5. Top 10 considerations for virtual QMS audit success

Manufacturing can’t wait; consider these 10 recommendations for a successful virtual quality management system audit

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Sept. 14-20, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

