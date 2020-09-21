Top 5 Plant Engineering articles September 14-20, 2020
Articles about a redesigned COVID-19 mask, the Leaders Under 40 winners, EAM systems, 3-phase squirrel cage motors and quality management system audits were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from September 14-20, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.
1. Redesigned mask offers greater protection, comfort for user
A mask that combines barrier filtration material with a stretchable fabric for greater protection and comfort has been designed by Georgia Tech researchers.
2. Younger workforce leads the way for manufacturing
Thirty-four manufacturing professionals under the age of 40 have made significant contributions to their industries, as recognized by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering.
3. Advanced capabilities are being incorporated into EAM systems
Tools are meant to support actionable insights.
4. How to field test 3-phase squirrel cage motors
Maintenance of critical machines depends on the diagnostic electrical testing of installed 3-phase squirrel cage motors, interpretation of results and key points of physical inspection.
5. Top 10 considerations for virtual QMS audit success
Manufacturing can’t wait; consider these 10 recommendations for a successful virtual quality management system audit
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Sept. 14-20, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.
