Top 5 Plant Engineering articles October 26 to November 1, 2020

The EASYMASK combines comfortability with sustainability allowing users to easily interchange the mask filters with typical household items. Courtesy: Texas A&M Engineering

The top 5 most read articles online, from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered interchangeable masks, edge I/O, heated face masks, mini-brains for robots and collaborative robot optimization. Links to each article below.

1. Frame created for interchangeable mask

A team of Texas A&M students bonded together to create the EASYMASK, which is designed to provide a reusable and inexpensive face mask for the general population.

2. Edge I/O brings more connectivity to field devices and sensors

Latest remote I/O combines IIoT communication with even more processing power than traditional intelligent I/O.

3. Heated face mask designed to filter and inactivate coronaviruses

The reusable mask includes a heated copper mesh powered by a battery and surrounded by insulating neoprene, which could help health care professionals and in other situations where social distancing is difficult.

4. Mini-brains developed to help robots recognize pain and to self-repair

Scientists have developed a way for robots to have the artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize pain and to self-repair when damaged.

5. Collaborative robot optimization with AI, for safer manufacturing during COVID-19

Collaborative robots use artificial intelligence (AI) to increase usefulness in dynamically changing workspaces. Cobot factory applications can create more space between workers, lowering COVID-19 risk for manufacturers while increasing throughput.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.