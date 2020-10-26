Top 5 Plant Engineering articles October 19-25, 2020

Courtesy: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

The top 5 most read articles online, from Oct. 19-25, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered heated face masks, R&D project performance, facility energy management, collaborative robot optimization and COVID-19 worker risks. Links to each article below.

1. Heated face mask designed to filter and inactivate coronaviruses

The reusable mask includes a heated copper mesh powered by a battery and surrounded by insulating neoprene, which could help health care professionals and in other situations where social distancing is difficult.

2. How a chemical company improved R&D project performance

Software brings Kanban methods to project management.

3. Your questions answered: Improve industrial facility energy management: a process-based approach

Presenters from the Oct. 13, 2020 webcast “Improve industrial facility energy management: a process-based approach” addressed questions not covered during the live event.

4. Collaborative robot optimization with AI, for safer manufacturing during COVID-19

Collaborative robots use artificial intelligence (AI) to increase usefulness in dynamically changing workspaces. Cobot factory applications can create more space between workers, lowering COVID-19 risk for manufacturers while increasing throughput.

5. Reducing COVID-19 worker risks with robots

Focusing on COVID-19 risks in the workplace has shed new light on the benefits of automation and robots and their benefits on the plant floor and manifesting in multiple ways.

