Top 5 Plant Engineering articles October 12-18, 2020

Analytics

The top 5 most read articles online, from Oct. 12-18, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered self-service analytics, human and artificial intelligence, forklift safety, collaborative robot optimization and wireless LANs. Links to each article below.

1. How self-service analytics enables remote working

Self-service analytics support efficient shift handovers, reduced time loss.

2. How to use human and artificial intelligence with digital twins

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), user interface technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality can help the form and function of digital twins to improve training, operations and outcomes.

3. Fundamentals of forklift safety

Keep employees safe and productive by reinforcing these safety reminders.

4. Collaborative robot optimization with AI, for safer manufacturing during COVID-19

Collaborative robots use artificial intelligence (AI) to increase usefulness in dynamically changing workspaces. Cobot factory applications can create more space between workers, lowering COVID-19 risk for manufacturers while increasing throughput.

5. Four best practices for industrial wireless LANs

Deployments and optimal operation of industrial wireless local area networks (LANs) require attention to site survey, lifecycle management, cybersecurity and collaboration. Need to optimize existing industrial wireless networks?

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 12-18, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

