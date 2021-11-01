Cybersecurity

Top 5 Plant Engineering articles Oct. 25-31, 2021

Articles about tackling overall equipment effectiveness to improve manufacturing operations, differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors, and more were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from Oct. 25-31, 2021. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Keagan Gay November 1, 2021
Courtesy: Tesco

The top 5 most read articles online, from Oct. 25-31, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered tackling overall equipment effectiveness to improve manufacturing operations, differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Tackling overall equipment effectiveness to improve manufacturing operations

Original equipment effectiveness (OEE) is the product of availability, performance and quality. Knowing how to use these elements can help manufacturers improve operations.

2. Differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors

NEMA and IEC motors are similar but have different usual practices; take care when managing a facility with a mixed population.

3. Make to stock vs. make to order: Why one is on the rise

Make to order (MTO) is gaining traction with manufacturers because it allows consumers to purchase products customized to their specifications.

4. Cybersecurity demands coordinated tactics

Securing operational technology (OT) networks for resiliency against cyberattacks requires coordination between information technology (IT) and OT personnel, and recognition of the differences between the two domains.

5. A pressing case for predictive analytics at MacLean-Fogg

Predictive maintenance on a hot forming press gets automotive supplier started in smart manufacturing.

 

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 25-31, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.

Keagan Gay
Author Bio: Keagan Gay is a digital media & production coordinator for CFE Media.
New Products for Engineers
Search Products And Discover New Innovations In Your Industry
AutomationDirect

ProSense Conductive Liquid Level Controllers
Cementex Products, Inc.

Double-Insulated Torque Wrenches and Screwdrivers for Electric Vehicles
Yale Materials Handling Corporation

MPS30UX lithium-ion powered walkie pallet truck
ICP Deutschland GmbH

PH13CMI Mini-ITX motherboard
Beckhoff Automation LLC

C7015 Industrial PC, Ultra-Compact