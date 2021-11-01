Courtesy: Tesco

The top 5 most read articles online, from Oct. 25-31, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered tackling overall equipment effectiveness to improve manufacturing operations, differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Tackling overall equipment effectiveness to improve manufacturing operations

Original equipment effectiveness (OEE) is the product of availability, performance and quality. Knowing how to use these elements can help manufacturers improve operations.

2. Differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors

NEMA and IEC motors are similar but have different usual practices; take care when managing a facility with a mixed population.

3. Make to stock vs. make to order: Why one is on the rise

Make to order (MTO) is gaining traction with manufacturers because it allows consumers to purchase products customized to their specifications.

4. Cybersecurity demands coordinated tactics

Securing operational technology (OT) networks for resiliency against cyberattacks requires coordination between information technology (IT) and OT personnel, and recognition of the differences between the two domains.

5. A pressing case for predictive analytics at MacLean-Fogg

Predictive maintenance on a hot forming press gets automotive supplier started in smart manufacturing.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 25-31, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.