The top 5 most read articles online, from Oct 18-24, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered a pressing case for predictive analytics, difference between NEMA and IEC electric motors, how to avoid COVID-19 related schedule delays using Lean, and more. Links to each article below.

1. A pressing case for predictive analytics at MacLean-Fogg

Predictive maintenance on a hot forming press gets automotive supplier started in smart manufacturing.

2. Differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors

NEMA and IEC motors are similar but have different usual practices; take care when managing a facility with a mixed population.

3. How to avoid COVID-19-related schedule delays using Lean

If implemented effectively, Lean planning practices can help meet critical production start dates and make up for delays caused by the pandemic.

4. PVDF piping used for nuclear facility acid handling project

Facility engineers designing a process for maximum safety and efficiency.

5. Capacity planning in a post-COVID manufacturing world

Capacity and supply-chain strategies help manufactures remain competitive.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct 18-24, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.