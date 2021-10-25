JOIN US FOR OUR FALL VIRTUAL TRAINING WEEK EVENT OCTOBER 18 - 22 - REGISTRATION IS OPEN! Save Your Spot
Maintenance Strategy

Top 5 Plant Engineering articles Oct 18-24, 2021

Articles about a pressing case for predictive analytics, difference between NEMA and IEC electric motors, how to avoid COVID-19 related schedule delays using Lean, and more, were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from Oct 18-24, 2021. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Keagan Gay October 25, 2021
Courtesy: Metform

1. A pressing case for predictive analytics at MacLean-Fogg

Predictive maintenance on a hot forming press gets automotive supplier started in smart manufacturing.

2. Differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors

NEMA and IEC motors are similar but have different usual practices; take care when managing a facility with a mixed population.

3. How to avoid COVID-19-related schedule delays using Lean

If implemented effectively, Lean planning practices can help meet critical production start dates and make up for delays caused by the pandemic.

4. PVDF piping used for nuclear facility acid handling project

Facility engineers designing a process for maximum safety and efficiency.

5. Capacity planning in a post-COVID manufacturing world

Capacity and supply-chain strategies help manufactures remain competitive.

 

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct 18-24, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.

Keagan Gay
Author Bio: Keagan Gay is a digital media & production coordinator for CFE Media.
