Robotics

Courtesy: KUKA Robotics/Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The top 5 most read articles online, from Nov. 8-14, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered plug and play robot ecosystems on the rise, gaps in workplace safety processes, why more manufactures are turning to microgrids, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Plug-and-play robot ecosystems on the rise

Robot ecosystems are bringing plug-and-play ease to compatible hardware and software peripherals while adding greater value and functionality to robots.

2. Gap in workplace safety processes, strategies

Companies lack a well-defined roadmap to implement safety improvement measures, according to data from a Sphera report.

3. Why more manufacturers are turning to microgrids

Microgrids mitigate power distribution vulnerabilities.

4. Asset visibility vs. asset management

Ensuring asset visibility and management solutions can work in parallel to make the data received actionable is crucial.

5. Capacity planning in a post-COVID manufacturing world

Capacity and supply-chain strategies help manufactures remain competitive.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Nov. 8-14, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.